CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $117.97. 352,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

