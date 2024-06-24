CGN Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.97. The company had a trading volume of 314,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,806. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.