CGN Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 374.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,207,000. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $706,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FNDB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 20,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $755.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

