CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 429,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 104,979 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $489,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,305,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

