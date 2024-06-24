CGN Advisors LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 76,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

