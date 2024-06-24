CGN Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $35.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

