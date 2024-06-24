Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.