CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.08. 1,256,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

