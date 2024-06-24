CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 591 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.08. The stock had a trading volume of 354,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.71 and its 200-day moving average is $449.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

