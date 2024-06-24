Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,755.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

