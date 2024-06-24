Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of CNK opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

