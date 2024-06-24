Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,344,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 29,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.28. 19,053,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,820,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

