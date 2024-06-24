Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,872,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,758. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

