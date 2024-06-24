Citigroup Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $520.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $495.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $449.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.44. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $450.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.