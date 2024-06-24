Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CLFD opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.05 million, a PE ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 69.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 688.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 44.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

