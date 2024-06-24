CMH Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,064,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,040. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

