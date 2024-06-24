CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,158 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 235,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.