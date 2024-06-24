CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $739.59. 1,066,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,749. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $723.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.