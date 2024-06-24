CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,455 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VFH stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $101.12. 405,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

