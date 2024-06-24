Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of BVN opened at $17.06 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $7,082,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $63,988,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 732,158 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 243,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

