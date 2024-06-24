ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $90,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.17. 8,801,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

