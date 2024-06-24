Contrasting Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Dividends

Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Itau Chile Spon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Société Générale Société anonyme 0 6 0 0 2.00 Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme and Banco Itau Chile Spon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Société Générale Société anonyme 8.35% 3.60% 0.18% Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Société Générale Société anonyme $27.17 billion 0.72 $2.70 billion $0.47 10.36 Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70

Société Générale Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance. The company also provides corporate and investment banking, securities, business consulting, consumer finance, advisory and financing, and asset management and private banking services. In addition, it offers brokerage, cash management, payment, factoring/reverse factoring, export financing, trade finance, cash clearing and correspondent banking, and receivables and supply chain financing services. Société Générale Société anonyme was incorporated in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

(Get Free Report)

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.