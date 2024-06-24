Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.99), with a volume of 1035968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.01).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.24 million, a PE ratio of 882.22 and a beta of 0.65.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.
Insider Activity
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
