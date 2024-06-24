Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $49,474.29 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $131,217.28.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 326,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Couchbase by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BASE. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

