CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. 8,703,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,113,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

