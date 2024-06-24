CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $258.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.51. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 527.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,466,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.