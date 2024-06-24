Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,025,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,480,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,647,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DQ opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

