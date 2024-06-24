David Wassong Sells 18,800,000 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £21,620,000 ($27,471,410.42).

Helios Towers Trading Up 1.2 %

LON HTWS opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Helios Towers plc has a one year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,472.50 and a beta of 0.46.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

