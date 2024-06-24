David Wassong Sells 18,800,000 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £21,620,000 ($27,471,410.42).
Helios Towers Trading Up 1.2 %
LON HTWS opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Helios Towers plc has a one year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,472.50 and a beta of 0.46.
About Helios Towers
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.