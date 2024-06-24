Decred Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.10 or 0.00025037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $243.86 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,146,371 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

