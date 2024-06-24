Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Carlson Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,827,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $103,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after buying an additional 278,512 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 184,491 shares during the period.

DIHP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. 510,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

