Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,511 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUV traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 245,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

