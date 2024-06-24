DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.26

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1200079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.