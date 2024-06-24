DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLO. HSBC dropped their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.61.

DLO stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. DLocal has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DLocal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 156,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

