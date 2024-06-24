Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 66 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

NOW stock traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $739.59. 1,066,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $723.67 and its 200-day moving average is $739.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

