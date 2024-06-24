Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $88.76. 260,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

