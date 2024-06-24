Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $14,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.51. 604,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.03. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

