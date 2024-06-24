Doliver Advisors LP Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 293.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 29,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. 19,053,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,820,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

