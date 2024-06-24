Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,873 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 9.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.05. 333,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,853. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

