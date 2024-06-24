Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives $1.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.79.

DFLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.76. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 323.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dragonfly Energy worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

