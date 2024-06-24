Duxton Farms Limited (DBF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on July 10th

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Duxton Farms’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Duxton Farms Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50.
About Duxton Farms
