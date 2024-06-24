eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. eCash has a market capitalization of $617.03 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,874.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.97 or 0.00591195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00072992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,719,910,923,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,719,867,173,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

