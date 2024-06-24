ELIS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.78 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. ELIS has a market cap of $6.68 million and $34.78 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.84 or 0.99971520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00078349 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03697582 USD and is up 11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49,793.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

