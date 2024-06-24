EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. 1,650,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.