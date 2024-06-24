Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Up 5.6%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.65. 73,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 254,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVN. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,275,901 shares of company stock valued at $28,452,931. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.