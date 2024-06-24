Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

