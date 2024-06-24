Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 7.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.68. Approximately 472,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 386,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business's revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,415,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

