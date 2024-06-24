Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.94 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $192.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $22.94 or 0.00038111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,197.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.51 or 0.00590572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00115587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00263880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00072517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,655,388 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

