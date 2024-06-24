Evercore ISI Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $166.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.61.

TGT stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

