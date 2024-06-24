Evotec (ETR:EVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.33 ($8.96) and last traded at €8.59 ($9.24), with a volume of 888126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.33 ($8.96).

Evotec Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.