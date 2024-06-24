Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $39.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
